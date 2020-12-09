In the latest trading session, 17,233,402 Rocket Companies, Inc.(NYSE:RKT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $21.69 changing hands around $1.48 or 0.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $43.14 Billion. RKT’s current price is a discount, trading about -58.69% off its 52-week high of $34.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.5, which suggests the current value is an impressive 19.32% up since then. When we look at Rocket Companies, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.91 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.73 Million.

Analysts give the Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended RKT as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Rocket Companies, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.86.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.64, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.6% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RKT’s forecast low is $19 with $35 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +61.36% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -12.4% for it to hit the projected low.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Rocket Companies, Inc. earnings to increase by 45.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.45% per year.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.61% of Rocket Companies, Inc. shares while 68.7% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.82%. There are 236 institutions holding the Rocket Companies, Inc. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 9.32% of the shares, roughly 10.76 Million RKT shares worth $214.4 Million.

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.24% or 9.51 Million shares worth $189.5 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and JP Morgan Growth Advantage Fund. With 2852550 shares estimated at $56.85 Million under it, the former controlled 2.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Growth Advantage Fund held about 1.89% of the shares, roughly 2.18 Million shares worth around $39.8 Million.

