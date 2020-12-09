In the latest trading session, 1,292,933 RLJ Lodging Trust(NYSE:RLJ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.14. With the company’s most recent per share price at $13.56 changing hands around $0.09 or 0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.24 Billion. RLJ’s current price is a discount, trading about -34% off its 52-week high of $18.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.88, which suggests the current value is an impressive 71.39% up since then. When we look at RLJ Lodging Trust’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.98 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.33 Million.

Analysts give the RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended RLJ as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. RLJ Lodging Trust’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.63.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) trade information

Instantly RLJ is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 0.67%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $14.16- on Friday, Dec 04 added 4.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.23%, with the 5-day performance at 0.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) is 0.63% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.28 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.73 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.05, meaning bulls need a downside of -11.14% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RLJ’s forecast low is $9 with $15 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +10.62% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -33.63% for it to hit the projected low.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the RLJ Lodging Trust share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +16.1% over the past 6 months, a -148.77% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -3%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for RLJ Lodging Trust will drop -470.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -171.4% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -69% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $102.84 Million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $127.49 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $347.07 Million and $265.48 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -70.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -52%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -10.8%. The 2020 estimates are for RLJ Lodging Trust earnings to decrease by -36.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -9.1% per year.

RLJ Dividends

RLJ Lodging Trust is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around February 23 – March 01, 2021. The 0.29% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 0.29% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 6.56% per year.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.45% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares while 90.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.75%. There are 295 institutions holding the RLJ Lodging Trust stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 14.97% of the shares, roughly 24.7 Million RLJ shares worth $213.94 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.72% or 22.64 Million shares worth $196.02 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 7531039 shares estimated at $60.32 Million under it, the former controlled 4.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.87% of the shares, roughly 4.73 Million shares worth around $40.94 Million.

