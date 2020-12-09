In the latest trading session, 1,169,918 Rekor Systems, Inc.(NASDAQ:REKR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.67. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.45 changing hands around $0.22 or 0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $179.71 Million. REKR’s current price is a discount, trading about -43.12% off its 52-week high of $7.8. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.35, which suggests the current value is an impressive 56.88% up since then. When we look at Rekor Systems, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 409.17 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 525.82 Million.

Analysts give the Rekor Systems, Inc. (REKR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended REKR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Rekor Systems, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) trade information

Instantly REKR is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 4.21%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $5.64-3 on Tuesday, Dec 08 added 3.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.43%, with the 5-day performance at 0.18% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) is 0.45% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 721.63 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.37 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 37.61% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, REKR’s forecast low is $7.5 with $7.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +37.61% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 37.61% for it to hit the projected low.

Rekor Systems, Inc. (REKR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Rekor Systems, Inc. earnings to decrease by -76.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.19% of Rekor Systems, Inc. shares while 18.6% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 26.65%. There are 40 institutions holding the Rekor Systems, Inc. stock share, with Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 2.95% of the shares, roughly 973.7 Thousand REKR shares worth $5.61 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.1% or 694.07 Thousand shares worth $4Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Royce Smaller Companies Growth Fund. With 527201 shares estimated at $3.04 Million under it, the former controlled 1.6% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Royce Smaller Companies Growth Fund held about 0.51% of the shares, roughly 167Thousand shares worth around $961.92 Thousand.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored