Analysts give the Qudian Inc. (QD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended QD as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Qudian Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.04.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) trade information

Qudian Inc. (QD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Qudian Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -19.16% over the past 6 months. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Qudian Inc. will drop -91.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -62.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -52.6% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $165.58 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Qudian Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 01, 2020 will be $125.61 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $370.22 Million and $276Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -55.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -54.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 145.9%. The 2020 estimates are for Qudian Inc. earnings to increase by 40.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -3.63% per year.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Qudian Inc. shares while 32.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 32.16%. There are 112 institutions holding the Qudian Inc. stock share, with Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 12.69% of the shares, roughly 5.47 Million QD shares worth $6.79 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.41% or 5.35 Million shares worth $6.64 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 2449724 shares estimated at $3.97 Million under it, the former controlled 5.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 5.02% of the shares, roughly 2.17 Million shares worth around $3.51 Million.

