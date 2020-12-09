In the latest trading session, 1,025,039 PolyMet Mining Corp.(NYSE:PLM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.56. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.05 changing hands around $0.27 or 0.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $406.54 Million. PLM’s current price is a discount, trading about -139.51% off its 52-week high of $9.7. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.5, which suggests the current value is an impressive 62.96% up since then. When we look at PolyMet Mining Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 525.15 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 828.54 Million.

Analysts give the PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended PLM as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. PolyMet Mining Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.01.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE:PLM) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15, meaning bulls need an upside of 270.37% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PLM’s forecast low is $15 with $15 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +270.37% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 270.37% for it to hit the projected low.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -26.7%. The 2020 estimates are for PolyMet Mining Corp. earnings to decrease by -83.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20% per year.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE:PLM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 71.76% of PolyMet Mining Corp. shares while 1.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.29%. There are 35 institutions holding the PolyMet Mining Corp. stock share, with Two Sigma Advisers, LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.29% of the shares, roughly 295.01 Thousand PLM shares worth $1.08 Million.

U.S. Bancorp (Minnesota) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.2% or 200.41 Thousand shares worth $731.48 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

