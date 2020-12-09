In the latest trading session, 1,451,754 Photronics, Inc.(NASDAQ:PLAB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.94. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.95 changing hands around -$2.26 or -0.17% at last look, the market valuation stands at $729.52 Million. PLAB’s current price is a discount, trading about -52.97% off its 52-week high of $16.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.31, which suggests the current value is an impressive 24.11% up since then. When we look at Photronics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 453.29 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 431.49 Million.

Analysts give the Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended PLAB as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Photronics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.15.

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) trade information

Although PLAB has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -17.14%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $13.30- on Tuesday, Dec 08 added 17.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.3%, with the 5-day performance at -0.1% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) is 0% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.12 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.72% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PLAB’s forecast low is $13 with $13 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +18.72% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 18.72% for it to hit the projected low.

Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $153.87 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Photronics, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 01, 2021 will be $152.57 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $156.26 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -1.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0.9%. The 2020 estimates are for Photronics, Inc. earnings to decrease by -15.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10% per year.

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.32% of Photronics, Inc. shares while 90.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.08%. There are 289 institutions holding the Photronics, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 15.02% of the shares, roughly 9.86 Million PLAB shares worth $98.25 Million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.11% or 5.32 Million shares worth $53.02 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd. With 4018990 shares estimated at $39.19 Million under it, the former controlled 6.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd held about 2.91% of the shares, roughly 1.91 Million shares worth around $22.69 Million.

