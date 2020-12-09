In the latest trading session, 1,332,843 Paya Holdings Inc.(NASDAQ:PAYA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.87 changing hands around $0.09 or 0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.5 Billion. PAYA’s current price is a discount, trading about -2.8% off its 52-week high of $13.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.09, which suggests the current value is an impressive 21.6% up since then. When we look at Paya Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.64 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 812.68 Million.

Analysts give the Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended PAYA as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Paya Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.04.

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.49% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PAYA’s forecast low is $15 with $16 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +24.32% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 16.55% for it to hit the projected low.

Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Paya Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 687.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)’s Major holders

