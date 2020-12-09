In the latest trading session, 1,311,154 ObsEva SA(NASDAQ:OBSV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.99. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.19 changing hands around -$0.07 or -0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $120.48 Million. OBSV’s current price is a discount, trading about -187.67% off its 52-week high of $6.3. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.63, which suggests the current value is an impressive 25.57% up since then. When we look at ObsEva SA’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.29 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 654.2 Million.

Analysts give the ObsEva SA (OBSV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended OBSV as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. ObsEva SA’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.43.

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) trade information

Although OBSV has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -3.1%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.35-6 on Monday, Dec 07 added 6.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.43%, with the 5-day performance at 0.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) is 0.11% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.27 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 485.84% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OBSV’s forecast low is $4 with $28 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +1178.54% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 82.65% for it to hit the projected low.

ObsEva SA (OBSV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -41.9%. The 2020 estimates are for ObsEva SA earnings to decrease by -30.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.54% of ObsEva SA shares while 48.4% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 51.24%. There are 73 institutions holding the ObsEva SA stock share, with Sofinnova Investments, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 9.9% of the shares, roughly 4.75 Million OBSV shares worth $11.78 Million.

NEA Management Company, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.56% or 4.59 Million shares worth $11.37 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and DFA U.S. Small Cap Series. With 1355036 shares estimated at $3.36 Million under it, the former controlled 2.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Series held about 0.12% of the shares, roughly 57.9 Thousand shares worth around $147.06 Thousand.

