In the latest trading session, 3,258,643 MTS Systems Corporation(NASDAQ:MTSC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.84. With the company’s most recent per share price at $57.83 changing hands around $19.31 or 0.5% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.12 Billion. MTSC’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.59% off its 52-week high of $58.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.15, which suggests the current value is an impressive 77.26% up since then. When we look at MTS Systems Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 152.93 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 152.62 Million.

Analysts give the MTS Systems Corporation (MTSC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended MTSC as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. MTS Systems Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.3.

MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) trade information

Instantly MTSC is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 50.13%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $58.03- on Wednesday, Dec 09 added 0.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.21%, with the 5-day performance at 0.58% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) is 0.99% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 436.25 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.86 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.83, meaning bulls need a downside of -38.04% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MTSC’s forecast low is $23 with $48 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -17% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -60.23% for it to hit the projected low.

MTS Systems Corporation (MTSC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the MTS Systems Corporation share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +95.33% over the past 6 months, a -98% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.5%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for MTS Systems Corporation will drop -18.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -24.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -8.7% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $201.52 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that MTS Systems Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 01, 2020 will be $199.88 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $224.08 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -10.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -4.7%. The 2020 estimates are for MTS Systems Corporation earnings to increase by 14.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10% per year.

MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.5% of MTS Systems Corporation shares while 90.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.71%. There are 214 institutions holding the MTS Systems Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 15.53% of the shares, roughly 2.99 Million MTSC shares worth $57.21 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.74% or 1.88 Million shares worth $35.88 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund. With 1180609 shares estimated at $28.67 Million under it, the former controlled 6.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund held about 4.79% of the shares, roughly 923.51 Thousand shares worth around $22.42 Million.

