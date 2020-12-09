In the latest trading session, 1,467,802 Medallia, Inc.(NYSE:MDLA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $32.89 changing hands around $1.43 or 0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.84 Billion. MDLA’s current price is a discount, trading about -22.23% off its 52-week high of $40.2. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.04, which suggests the current value is an impressive 51.23% up since then. When we look at Medallia, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.06 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.79 Million.

Analysts give the Medallia, Inc. (MDLA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended MDLA as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Medallia, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.01.

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) trade information

Instantly MDLA is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 4.55%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $35.70- on Thursday, Dec 03 added 7.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.06%, with the 5-day performance at -0.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) is 0.11% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.72 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.46 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 23.65% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MDLA’s forecast low is $34 with $52 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +58.1% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3.37% for it to hit the projected low.

Medallia, Inc. (MDLA) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $124.59 Million. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Medallia, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 01, 2021 will be $128.29 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $110.1 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 13.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Medallia, Inc. earnings to decrease by -27.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.37% of Medallia, Inc. shares while 94.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.29%. There are 253 institutions holding the Medallia, Inc. stock share, with SC US (TTGP) Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 30.19% of the shares, roughly 44.41 Million MDLA shares worth $1.22 Billion.

Champlain Investment Partners, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.18% or 10.57 Million shares worth $289.76 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were BNY Mellon Small/Mid Cap Growth Fd and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Mid Cap Fund. With 3401539 shares estimated at $93.27 Million under it, the former controlled 2.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Mid Cap Fund held about 2.16% of the shares, roughly 3.18 Million shares worth around $87.06 Million.

