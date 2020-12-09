In the latest trading session, 8,991,051 Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.(NASDAQ:TUSK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.97. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.19 changing hands around $1.16 or 0.57% at last look, the market valuation stands at $145.99 Million. TUSK’s current price is a discount, trading about -20.38% off its 52-week high of $3.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.56, which suggests the current value is an impressive 82.45% up since then. When we look at Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 147.75 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 115.53 Million.

Analysts give the Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (TUSK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended TUSK as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) trade information

Instantly TUSK is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 57.14%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.84-1 on Tuesday, Dec 08 added 16.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.45%, with the 5-day performance at 0.55% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) is 0.8% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 314.77 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.72 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3, meaning bulls need a downside of -5.96% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TUSK’s forecast low is $3 with $3 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -5.96% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -5.96% for it to hit the projected low.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (TUSK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +37.2% over the past 6 months. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. will rise +92.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 63.9% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -56.4% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $50.36 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $53.02 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $67.64 Million and $97.38 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -25.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -45.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. earnings to decrease by -133.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.74% of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. shares while 62.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.35%. There are 49 institutions holding the Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. stock share, with Wexford Capital LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 48.17% of the shares, roughly 22.05 Million TUSK shares worth $35.27 Million.

ValueWorks, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.57% or 3.46 Million shares worth $5.54 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. With 222736 shares estimated at $336.33 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held about 0.44% of the shares, roughly 200Thousand shares worth around $320Thousand.

