In the latest trading session, 3,052,532 Lloyds Banking Group plc(NYSE:LYG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.45. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.95 changing hands around $0.01 or 0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $35.39 Billion. LYG’s current price is a discount, trading about -83.59% off its 52-week high of $3.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.17, which suggests the current value is an impressive 40% up since then. When we look at Lloyds Banking Group plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.55 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.68 Million.

Analysts give the Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended LYG as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Lloyds Banking Group plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) trade information

Instantly LYG is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 0.52%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $2.1 on Friday, Dec 04 added 7.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.41%, with the 5-day performance at -0.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) is 0.22% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.37 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.5 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.03, meaning bulls need an upside of 4.1% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LYG’s forecast low is $1.49 with $2.41 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +23.59% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -23.59% for it to hit the projected low.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.1%. The 2020 estimates are for Lloyds Banking Group plc earnings to decrease by -37.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -10.3% per year.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Lloyds Banking Group plc shares while 1.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.36%. There are 237 institutions holding the Lloyds Banking Group plc stock share, with JP Morgan Chase & Company the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.21% of the shares, roughly 37.64 Million LYG shares worth $48.93 Million.

Macquarie Group Limited holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.18% or 32.03 Million shares worth $41.63 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were DFA International Value Series and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. With 1844768 shares estimated at $2.44 Million under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Core Equity Portfolio held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 1.05 Million shares worth around $1.38 Million.

