In the latest trading session, 13,396,026 Wells Fargo & Company(NYSE:WFC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.26. With the company’s most recent per share price at $28.7 changing hands around -$0.24 or -0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $118.85 Billion. WFC’s current price is a discount, trading about -90.1% off its 52-week high of $54.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.76, which suggests the current value is an impressive 27.67% up since then. When we look at Wells Fargo & Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 39.72 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 42.27 Million.

Analysts give the Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 14 recommended WFC as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Wells Fargo & Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.6.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) trade information

Although WFC has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -0.83%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $29.97- on Friday, Dec 04 added 3.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.47%, with the 5-day performance at 0% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is 0.19% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 34.85 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.82 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.6, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.59% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WFC’s forecast low is $23 with $65 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +126.48% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -19.86% for it to hit the projected low.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $18.06 Billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $17.55 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $19.86 Billion and $17.72 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -9%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -0.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -0.2%. The 2020 estimates are for Wells Fargo & Company earnings to decrease by -6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -3.87% per year.

WFC Dividends

Wells Fargo & Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around January 15, 2021. The 1.38% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.4. It is important to note, however, that the 1.38% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 3.72% per year.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.13% of Wells Fargo & Company shares while 69.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.56%. There are 2064 institutions holding the Wells Fargo & Company stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 7.73% of the shares, roughly 319.59 Million WFC shares worth $7.51 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.16% or 295.95 Million shares worth $6.96 Billion as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 110000000 shares estimated at $2.58 Billion under it, the former controlled 2.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.04% of the shares, roughly 84.52 Million shares worth around $1.99 Billion.

