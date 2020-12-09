In the latest trading session, 4,475,328 Viatris Inc.(NASDAQ:VTRS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.52. With the company’s most recent per share price at $17.63 changing hands around -$0.21 or -0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $21.18 Billion. VTRS’s current price is a discount, trading about -31.08% off its 52-week high of $23.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.75, which suggests the current value is an impressive 27.68% up since then. When we look at Viatris Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 15.83 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.3 Million.

Analysts give the Viatris Inc. (VTRS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended VTRS as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Viatris Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.34.

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.53, meaning bulls need an upside of 22.12% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VTRS’s forecast low is $16 with $27 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +53.15% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -9.25% for it to hit the projected low.

Viatris Inc. (VTRS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Viatris Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +3.03% over the past 6 months, a 4.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -5.2%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Viatris Inc. will drop -4.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 5.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.5% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.15 Billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Viatris Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $4.33 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.19 Billion and $2.62 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 65.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -58%. The 2020 estimates are for Viatris Inc. earnings to decrease by -95%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.3% per year.

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS)’s Major holders

