In the latest trading session, 1,500,016 The Lovesac Company(NASDAQ:LOVE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $39.26 changing hands around $5.45 or 0.16% at last look, the market valuation stands at $559.26 Million. LOVE’s current price is a discount, trading about -2.32% off its 52-week high of $40.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.99, which suggests the current value is an impressive 89.84% up since then. When we look at The Lovesac Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 330.84 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 291.74 Million.

Analysts give the The Lovesac Company (LOVE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended LOVE as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. The Lovesac Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.88.

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) trade information

Instantly LOVE is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 16.12%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $40.20- on Wednesday, Dec 09 added 1.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.46%, with the 5-day performance at 0.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) is 0.66% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.97 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.29, meaning bulls need a downside of -2.47% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LOVE’s forecast low is $32 with $44 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +12.07% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -18.49% for it to hit the projected low.

The Lovesac Company (LOVE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Lovesac Company share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +58.58% over the past 6 months, a -28.85% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 40.6%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Lovesac Company will drop -91.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 105.4% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 25.8% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $66.14 Million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that The Lovesac Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 01, 2021 will be $110.88 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $52.1 Million and $92.17 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 27%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 20.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for The Lovesac Company earnings to increase by 67.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30% per year.

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.86% of The Lovesac Company shares while 107.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 122.02%. There are 141 institutions holding the The Lovesac Company stock share, with AllianceBernstein, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 10.07% of the shares, roughly 1.46 Million LOVE shares worth $40.55 Million.

Granahan Investment Management Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.2% or 901.36 Thousand shares worth $24.98 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and Janus Henderson Venture Fund. With 844325 shares estimated at $21.73 Million under it, the former controlled 5.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Venture Fund held about 5.19% of the shares, roughly 753.7 Thousand shares worth around $20.88 Million.

