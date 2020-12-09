In the latest trading session, 2,664,358 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.(NYSE:SKT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.03. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.71 changing hands around $0.24 or 0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1Billion. SKT’s current price is a discount, trading about -58.08% off its 52-week high of $16.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.05, which suggests the current value is an impressive 62.18% up since then. When we look at Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.81 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.46 Million.

Analysts give the Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended SKT as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) trade information

Instantly SKT is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 2.29%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $10.91- on Tuesday, Dec 08 added 1.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.27%, with the 5-day performance at 0.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) is 0.51% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 40.42 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 16.43 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.57, meaning bulls need a downside of -29.32% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SKT’s forecast low is $6 with $10.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1.96% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -43.98% for it to hit the projected low.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +32.71% over the past 6 months, a -44.93% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -21.6%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will rise +76.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 103.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -21.9% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $96.56 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $96.14 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $116.56 Million and $108.56 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -17.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -11.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.9%. The 2020 estimates are for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. earnings to increase by 104.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.7% per year.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.6% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. shares while 77.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.04%. There are 333 institutions holding the Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 16.75% of the shares, roughly 15.66 Million SKT shares worth $94.41 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 15.33% or 14.33 Million shares worth $86.4 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. With 5724662 shares estimated at $35.44 Million under it, the former controlled 6.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held about 4.45% of the shares, roughly 4.16 Million shares worth around $26.72 Million.

