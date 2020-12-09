In the latest trading session, 4,651,557 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.(NASDAQ:PSTI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.62. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.91 changing hands around -$4.55 or -0.4% at last look, the market valuation stands at $185.59 Million. PSTI’s current price is a discount, trading about -92.33% off its 52-week high of $13.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.82, which suggests the current value is an impressive 59.19% up since then. When we look at Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 307.76 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 231.64 Million.

Analysts give the Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended PSTI as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.22.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) trade information

Although PSTI has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -39.75%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $11.85- on Tuesday, Dec 08 added 40.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.79%, with the 5-day performance at -0.33% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) is -0.19% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.21 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 109.84% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PSTI’s forecast low is $12 with $16 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +131.55% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 73.66% for it to hit the projected low.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.5%. The 2020 estimates are for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 94.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.67% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares while 11.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.67%. There are 59 institutions holding the Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 6.8% of the shares, roughly 1.74 Million PSTI shares worth $18.36 Million.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.59% or 152.44 Thousand shares worth $1.61 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF. With 1367202 shares estimated at $13.4 Million under it, the former controlled 5.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF held about 0.51% of the shares, roughly 130.9 Thousand shares worth around $1.28 Million.

