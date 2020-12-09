In the latest trading session, 1,470,980 Leap Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:LPTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.27. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.77 changing hands around $0.17 or 0.11% at last look, the market valuation stands at $105.59 Million. LPTX’s current price is a discount, trading about -79.66% off its 52-week high of $3.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.7, which suggests the current value is an impressive 60.45% up since then. When we look at Leap Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 624.35 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 605.44 Million.

Analysts give the Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (LPTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended LPTX as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Leap Therapeutics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) trade information

Instantly LPTX is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 10.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.815 on Tuesday, Dec 08 added 2.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.58%, with the 5-day performance at 0.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) is -0.2% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 578.97 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.96 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.1, meaning bulls need an upside of 188.14% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LPTX’s forecast low is $2.5 with $8 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +351.98% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 41.24% for it to hit the projected low.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (LPTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -12.4%. The 2020 estimates are for Leap Therapeutics, Inc. earnings to increase by 10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -2.49% per year.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.04% of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 53.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 61.27%. There are 49 institutions holding the Leap Therapeutics, Inc. stock share, with Perceptive Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 14.21% of the shares, roughly 8.48 Million LPTX shares worth $16.78 Million.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.23% or 3.72 Million shares worth $7.36 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1205117 shares estimated at $2.39 Million under it, the former controlled 2.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.34% of the shares, roughly 199.86 Thousand shares worth around $395.73 Thousand.

