In the latest trading session, 1,382,814 ARC Document Solutions, Inc.(NYSE:ARC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.65. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.25 changing hands around -$0.05 or -0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $54.83 Million. ARC’s current price is a discount, trading about -28% off its 52-week high of $1.6. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.34, which suggests the current value is an impressive 72.8% up since then. When we look at ARC Document Solutions, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 239.67 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 224.38 Million.

Analysts give the ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (ARC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ARC as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. ARC Document Solutions, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) trade information

Although ARC has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -3.85%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $1.5204 on Wednesday, Dec 02 added 17.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.1%, with the 5-day performance at -0.15% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) is -0.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 187.65 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.84 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 180% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ARC’s forecast low is $3.5 with $3.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +180% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 180% for it to hit the projected low.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (ARC) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $98.41 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that ARC Document Solutions, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2019 will be $98.1 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $97.11 Million and $97.71 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.4%. The 2020 estimates are for ARC Document Solutions, Inc. earnings to decrease by -66%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10% per year.

ARC Dividends

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around November 04, 2020. The 2.94% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 2.94% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.16% of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. shares while 47.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 58.2%. There are 59 institutions holding the ARC Document Solutions, Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 7.57% of the shares, roughly 3.32 Million ARC shares worth $2.99 Million.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.53% or 1.99 Million shares worth $1.79 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and RBB Fund Inc.-Adara Smaller Companies Fund. With 997830 shares estimated at $898.05 Thousand under it, the former controlled 2.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, RBB Fund Inc.-Adara Smaller Companies Fund held about 1.28% of the shares, roughly 560.45 Thousand shares worth around $655.73 Thousand.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored