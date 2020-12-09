In the latest trading session, 1,668,435 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.(NASDAQ:KPTI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.95. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.91 changing hands around $0.38 or 0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.17 Billion. KPTI’s current price is a discount, trading about -86.11% off its 52-week high of $29.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.39, which suggests the current value is an impressive 15.84% up since then. When we look at Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.65 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.36 Million.

Analysts give the Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended KPTI as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.6.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) trade information

Instantly KPTI is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 2.45%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $17.56- on Thursday, Dec 03 added 9.4% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.17%, with the 5-day performance at -0.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) is 0.12% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.52 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.41 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.6, meaning bulls need an upside of 98.62% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KPTI’s forecast low is $21 with $41 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +157.7% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 31.99% for it to hit the projected low.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -9.5% over the past 6 months, a -15.84% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.3%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will rise +21.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 14.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 149.2% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $29.08 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $25.49 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $18.1 Million and $18.14 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 60.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 40.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -5.8%. The 2020 estimates are for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -2.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.6% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares while 93.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.58%. There are 230 institutions holding the Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 9.74% of the shares, roughly 7.17 Million KPTI shares worth $104.68 Million.

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.15% or 6Million shares worth $87.6 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3578145 shares estimated at $53.03 Million under it, the former controlled 4.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.38% of the shares, roughly 1.75 Million shares worth around $25.61 Million.

