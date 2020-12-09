In the latest trading session, 3,360,180 Washington Prime Group Inc.(NYSE:WPG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.05. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.13 changing hands around $0.05 or 0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $211.8 Million. WPG’s current price is a discount, trading about -250.44% off its 52-week high of $3.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.49, which suggests the current value is an impressive 56.64% up since then. When we look at Washington Prime Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.68 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.94 Million.

Analysts give the Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended WPG as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Washington Prime Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.23.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) trade information

Instantly WPG is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 4.63%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.17 on Tuesday, Dec 08 added 3.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.69%, with the 5-day performance at 0.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) is 1.02% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 51.2 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.36 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 32.74% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WPG’s forecast low is $1 with $2 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +76.99% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -11.5% for it to hit the projected low.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $129.53 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Washington Prime Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $124.19 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $170.02 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -23.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.5%. The 2020 estimates are for Washington Prime Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -112.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.12% of Washington Prime Group Inc. shares while 60.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 60.84%. There are 220 institutions holding the Washington Prime Group Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 10.63% of the shares, roughly 19.93 Million WPG shares worth $12.9 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.62% or 19.91 Million shares worth $12.89 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. With 11479167 shares estimated at $6.72 Million under it, the former controlled 6.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held about 4.48% of the shares, roughly 8.4 Million shares worth around $6.17 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored