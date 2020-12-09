In the latest trading session, 797,460 Pan American Silver Corp.(NASDAQ:PAAS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.21. With the company’s most recent per share price at $30.94 changing hands around -$0.39 or -0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.46 Billion. PAAS’s current price is a discount, trading about -29.64% off its 52-week high of $40.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.61, which suggests the current value is an impressive 65.71% up since then. When we look at Pan American Silver Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.04 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.22 Million.

Analysts give the Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended PAAS as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Pan American Silver Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.48.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) trade information

Although PAAS has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -1.24%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $32.37- on Monday, Dec 07 added 5.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.29%, with the 5-day performance at -0.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) is -0.1% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.44 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.55 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42.85, meaning bulls need an upside of 38.49% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PAAS’s forecast low is $38 with $48.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +56.76% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 22.82% for it to hit the projected low.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Pan American Silver Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +9.2% over the past 6 months, a 21.79% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.1%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Pan American Silver Corp. will rise +45.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1650% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.8% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $477.39 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Pan American Silver Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $488.1 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $404.38 Million and $358.43 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 18.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 36.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.6%. The 2020 estimates are for Pan American Silver Corp. earnings to increase by 718.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 35.53% per year.

PAAS Dividends

The 0.89% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.28. It is important to note, however, that the 0.89% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 0.84% per year.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.52% of Pan American Silver Corp. shares while 54.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.62%. There are 505 institutions holding the Pan American Silver Corp. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 10.66% of the shares, roughly 22.4 Million PAAS shares worth $720.12 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.86% or 6.01 Million shares worth $193.07 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 12029890 shares estimated at $382.55 Million under it, the former controlled 5.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 4.45% of the shares, roughly 9.36 Million shares worth around $297.52 Million.

