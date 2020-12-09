In the latest trading session, 900,736 Cytokinetics, Incorporated(NASDAQ:CYTK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.41. With the company’s most recent per share price at $16.66 changing hands around $0.35 or 0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.18 Billion. CYTK’s current price is a discount, trading about -80.91% off its 52-week high of $30.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $8, which suggests the current value is an impressive 51.98% up since then. When we look at Cytokinetics, Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 853.62 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.62 Million.

Analysts give the Cytokinetics, Incorporated (CYTK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CYTK as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Cytokinetics, Incorporated’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.49.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) trade information

Instantly CYTK is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 2.15%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $18.27- on Thursday, Dec 03 added 8.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.57%, with the 5-day performance at -0.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) is -0.02% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.8 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.43 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.44, meaning bulls need an upside of 46.7% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CYTK’s forecast low is $14 with $33 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +98.08% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -15.97% for it to hit the projected low.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (CYTK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cytokinetics, Incorporated share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -23.26% over the past 6 months, a -17.54% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cytokinetics, Incorporated will rise +5.8%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 19.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 170.5% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.56 Million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Cytokinetics, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $29.44 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.21 Million and $5.01 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 64.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 487.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -38.8%. The 2020 estimates are for Cytokinetics, Incorporated earnings to decrease by -8.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15% per year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.22% of Cytokinetics, Incorporated shares while 105.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 112.78%. There are 265 institutions holding the Cytokinetics, Incorporated stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 15.2% of the shares, roughly 10.76 Million CYTK shares worth $232.95 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.01% or 4.96 Million shares worth $107.48 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. With 4318040 shares estimated at $66.37 Million under it, the former controlled 6.1% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held about 3.63% of the shares, roughly 2.57 Million shares worth around $55.55 Million.

