In the latest trading session, 1,253,202 CEL-SCI Corporation(NYSE:CVM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.14. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.42 changing hands around $1.18 or 0.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $595.58 Million. CVM’s current price is a discount, trading about -16.73% off its 52-week high of $18. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.35, which suggests the current value is an impressive 58.82% up since then. When we look at CEL-SCI Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 536.85 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 506.42 Million.

Analysts give the CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CVM as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. CEL-SCI Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE:CVM) trade information

Instantly CVM is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 8.29%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $16.10- on Tuesday, Dec 08 added 4.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.69%, with the 5-day performance at 0.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE:CVM) is 0.33% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.33 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.02 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19, meaning bulls need an upside of 23.22% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CVM’s forecast low is $19 with $19 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +23.22% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 23.22% for it to hit the projected low.

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 43.3%. The 2020 estimates are for CEL-SCI Corporation earnings to increase by 62.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE:CVM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.3% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares while 31.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 33.15%. There are 156 institutions holding the CEL-SCI Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 6.07% of the shares, roughly 2.34 Million CVM shares worth $29.89 Million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.64% or 1.79 Million shares worth $22.83 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1192387 shares estimated at $14.34 Million under it, the former controlled 3.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.45% of the shares, roughly 947.77 Thousand shares worth around $12.08 Million.

