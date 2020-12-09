In the latest trading session, 1,262,753 Carvana Co.(NYSE:CVNA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.56. With the company’s most recent per share price at $261.34 changing hands around $2.46 or 0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $44.89 Billion. CVNA’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.68% off its 52-week high of $263.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.16, which suggests the current value is an impressive 91.52% up since then. When we look at Carvana Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.36 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.92 Million.

Analysts give the Carvana Co. (CVNA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended CVNA as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Carvana Co.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.48.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) trade information

Instantly CVNA is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 0.95%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $263.12 on Tuesday, Dec 08 added 0.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.84%, with the 5-day performance at 0.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) is 0.24% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.59 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.2 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $234.45, meaning bulls need a downside of -10.29% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CVNA’s forecast low is $80 with $300 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +14.79% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -69.39% for it to hit the projected low.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Carvana Co. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +119.98% over the past 6 months, a 3.93% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.5%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Carvana Co. will rise +39.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 58.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 35.8% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 21 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.59 Billion. 15 analysts are of the opinion that Carvana Co.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $1.68 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.1 Billion and $1.1 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 43.9%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 52.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -19.2%. The 2020 estimates are for Carvana Co. earnings to decrease by -20.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.5% per year.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.91% of Carvana Co. shares while 119.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 122.65%. There are 418 institutions holding the Carvana Co. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 12.32% of the shares, roughly 8.69 Million CVNA shares worth $1.94 Billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.77% or 8.31 Million shares worth $1.85 Billion as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. With 2632309 shares estimated at $587.16 Million under it, the former controlled 3.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. held about 3.11% of the shares, roughly 2.2 Million shares worth around $490.26 Million.

