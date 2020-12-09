In the latest trading session, 4,841,937 Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc.(NYSE:BDR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.32. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.75 changing hands around $0.55 or 0.46% at last look, the market valuation stands at $17.72 Million. BDR’s current price is a discount, trading about -117.14% off its 52-week high of $3.8. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.38, which suggests the current value is an impressive 78.29% up since then. When we look at Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 346.77 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 842.44 Million.

Analysts give the Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (BDR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended BDR as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BDR) trade information

Instantly BDR is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 45.83%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.8 on Tuesday, Dec 08 added 2.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.3%, with the 5-day performance at 0.32% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BDR) is 0.8% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 43.57 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.05 days.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (BDR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.8%. The 2020 estimates are for Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. earnings to increase by 48.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BDR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 63.03% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. shares while 5.1% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.79%. There are 8 institutions holding the Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. stock share, with Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 3.06% of the shares, roughly 310.1 Thousand BDR shares worth $254.31 Thousand.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.07% or 108.42 Thousand shares worth $88.91 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. With 290100 shares estimated at $237.91 Thousand under it, the former controlled 2.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held about 0.2% of the shares, roughly 20Thousand shares worth around $16.4 Thousand.

