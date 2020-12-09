In the latest trading session, 2,419,971 Weyerhaeuser Company(NYSE:WY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.89. With the company’s most recent per share price at $31.58 changing hands around $0.78 or 0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $23.65 Billion. WY’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.35% off its 52-week high of $31.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.1, which suggests the current value is an impressive 58.52% up since then. When we look at Weyerhaeuser Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.75 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.02 Million.

Analysts give the Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended WY as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Weyerhaeuser Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.39.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) trade information

Instantly WY is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 2.52%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $31.69- on Wednesday, Dec 09 added 0.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.04%, with the 5-day performance at 0.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) is 0.12% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.85 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.7 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.89, meaning bulls need an upside of 4.15% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WY’s forecast low is $29 with $35 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +10.83% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -8.17% for it to hit the projected low.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Weyerhaeuser Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +35.03% over the past 6 months, a 205.13% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 21%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Weyerhaeuser Company will rise +1200%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 55.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.2% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.87 Billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Weyerhaeuser Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $1.82 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.55 Billion and $1.73 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 20.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16%. The 2020 estimates are for Weyerhaeuser Company earnings to decrease by -110.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5% per year.

WY Dividends

Weyerhaeuser Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around January 29 – February 02, 2021. The 2.76% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.85. It is important to note, however, that the 2.76% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 4.31% per year.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY)’s Major holders

