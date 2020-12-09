In the latest trading session, 2,501,953 Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.(NASDAQ:SWBI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.84. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.48 changing hands around -$0.01 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $866.59 Million. SWBI’s current price is a discount, trading about -44.7% off its 52-week high of $22.4. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.24, which suggests the current value is an impressive 72.61% up since then. When we look at Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.12 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.44 Million.

Analysts give the Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended SWBI as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.62.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) trade information

Although SWBI has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -0.06%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $16.44- on Monday, Dec 07 added 5.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.17%, with the 5-day performance at -0.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) is -0.12% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.32 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.59 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.4, meaning bulls need an upside of 44.7% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SWBI’s forecast low is $18 with $28 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +80.88% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 16.28% for it to hit the projected low.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +21.56% over the past 6 months, a 298.78% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.8%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will rise +376.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -10.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 34.9% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -26.5%. The 2020 estimates are for Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. earnings to decrease by -435.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15% per year.

SWBI Dividends

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around March 03 – March 08, 2021. The 1.26% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.2. It is important to note, however, that the 1.26% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.66% of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. shares while 67.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.72%. There are 263 institutions holding the Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 9.16% of the shares, roughly 5.13 Million SWBI shares worth $79.6 Million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.16% or 4.57 Million shares worth $70.91 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. With 1460626 shares estimated at $22.67 Million under it, the former controlled 2.61% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series held about 2.4% of the shares, roughly 1.34 Million shares worth around $32.07 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored