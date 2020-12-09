In the latest trading session, 1,755,869 LendingClub Corporation(NYSE:LC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.68. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.37 changing hands around -$0.29 or -0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $733.04 Million. LC’s current price is a discount, trading about -45.89% off its 52-week high of $13.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.32, which suggests the current value is an impressive 53.9% up since then. When we look at LendingClub Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.92 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.36 Million.

Analysts give the LendingClub Corporation (LC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended LC as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. LendingClub Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.23.

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) trade information

Although LC has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -3%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $9.88-5 on Tuesday, Dec 08 added 5.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.26%, with the 5-day performance at 0.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) is 0.83% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.52 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.32 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8, meaning bulls need a downside of -14.62% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LC’s forecast low is $5.5 with $14 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +49.41% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -41.3% for it to hit the projected low.

LendingClub Corporation (LC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the LendingClub Corporation share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +61% over the past 6 months, a -7500% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.5%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for LendingClub Corporation will drop -387.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 59.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -57.9% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $78.48 Million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that LendingClub Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $87.71 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $188.49 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -58.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5%. The 2020 estimates are for LendingClub Corporation earnings to increase by 76.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -8.6% per year.

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.51% of LendingClub Corporation shares while 80.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.85%. There are 180 institutions holding the LendingClub Corporation stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 9.57% of the shares, roughly 7.49 Million LC shares worth $35.27 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.7% or 6.03 Million shares worth $28.39 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3195063 shares estimated at $16.68 Million under it, the former controlled 4.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.29% of the shares, roughly 1.79 Million shares worth around $8.44 Million.

