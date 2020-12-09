In the latest trading session, 1,480,360 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:ACRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.21. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.45 changing hands around -$0.01 or -0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $131.19 Million. ACRX’s current price is a discount, trading about -72.41% off its 52-week high of $2.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.7, which suggests the current value is an impressive 51.72% up since then. When we look at AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 850.7 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.69 Million.

Analysts give the AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ACRX as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.46, meaning bulls need an upside of 276.55% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ACRX’s forecast low is $0.83 with $9 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +520.69% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -42.76% for it to hit the projected low.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +5.07% over the past 6 months, a -26.87% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.3%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will rise +44.4%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 276.1% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.5 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $3.63 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $475Million and $386Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 636.8%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 840.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 2.6%. The 2020 estimates are for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings to increase by 16.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.3% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 29.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.02%. There are 100 institutions holding the AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 6.03% of the shares, roughly 5.46 Million ACRX shares worth $7.75 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.51% or 4.08 Million shares worth $5.8 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 2479158 shares estimated at $3.52 Million under it, the former controlled 2.74% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.8% of the shares, roughly 1.63 Million shares worth around $2.78 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored