Analysts give the Intel Corporation (INTC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 6 out of 38 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 19 recommended INTC as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 3 rated the stock as Underweight. Intel Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.1.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $52.45, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.51% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, INTC’s forecast low is $36 with $82 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +61.83% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -28.95% for it to hit the projected low.

Intel Corporation (INTC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Intel Corporation share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -20.64% over the past 6 months, a 0.41% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.3%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Intel Corporation will drop -27.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -35.2% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.7% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 33 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $17.43 Billion. 32 analysts are of the opinion that Intel Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $16.33 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $20.21 Billion and $19.83 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -13.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -17.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.2%. The 2020 estimates are for Intel Corporation earnings to increase by 6.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.94% per year.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.05% of Intel Corporation shares while 66.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.54%. There are 3276 institutions holding the Intel Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 8.61% of the shares, roughly 352.73 Million INTC shares worth $18.26 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.82% or 320.57 Million shares worth $16.6 Billion as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 119000000 shares estimated at $6.18 Billion under it, the former controlled 2.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.13% of the shares, roughly 87.25 Million shares worth around $4.52 Billion.

