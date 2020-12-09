In the latest trading session, 24,292,500 Intec Pharma Ltd(NASDAQ:NTEC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.37 changing hands around $1.91 or 0.55% at last look, the market valuation stands at $20.99 Million. NTEC’s current price is a discount, trading about -194.6% off its 52-week high of $15.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.2, which suggests the current value is an impressive 59.03% up since then. When we look at Intec Pharma Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 784.53 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 427.33 Million.

Analysts give the Intec Pharma Ltd (NTEC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended NTEC as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Intec Pharma Ltd’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.75.

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) trade information

Instantly NTEC is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 55.21%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $7.12-2 on Wednesday, Dec 09 added 26.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.48%, with the 5-day performance at 0.44% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) is 0.64% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 138.79 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.32 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10, meaning bulls need an upside of 86.22% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NTEC’s forecast low is $10 with $10 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +86.22% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 86.22% for it to hit the projected low.

Intec Pharma Ltd (NTEC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Intec Pharma Ltd earnings to increase by 85.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC)’s Major holders

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored