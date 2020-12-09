In the latest trading session, 3,942,375 HP Inc.(NYSE:HPQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.07. With the company’s most recent per share price at $23.47 changing hands around -$0.05 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $32.24 Billion. HPQ’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.96% off its 52-week high of $23.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.54, which suggests the current value is an impressive 46.57% up since then. When we look at HP Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.83 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.49 Million.

Analysts give the HP Inc. (HPQ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended HPQ as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. HP Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.66.

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) trade information

Although HPQ has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -0.21%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $23.89- on Monday, Dec 07 added 2.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.14%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) is 0.19% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.86 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.78 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.33, meaning bulls need a downside of -0.6% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HPQ’s forecast low is $14 with $28 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +19.3% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -40.35% for it to hit the projected low.

HP Inc. (HPQ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the HP Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +39.25% over the past 6 months, a 16.23% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 29.4%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for HP Inc. will rise +1.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 19.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.8% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $14.97 Billion. 13 analysts are of the opinion that HP Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 01, 2021 will be $13.78 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $14.62 Billion and $12.93 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.7%. The 2020 estimates are for HP Inc. earnings to increase by 15.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.74% per year.

HPQ Dividends

HP Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around February 22 – February 26, 2021. The 3.3% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.78. It is important to note, however, that the 3.3% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 3.3% per year.

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.2% of HP Inc. shares while 79.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.35%. There are 1243 institutions holding the HP Inc. stock share, with Dodge & Cox Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 12.18% of the shares, roughly 167.32 Million HPQ shares worth $3.18 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.92% or 122.51 Million shares worth $2.33 Billion as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 102000000 shares estimated at $1.94 Billion under it, the former controlled 7.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.92% of the shares, roughly 40.11 Million shares worth around $761.66 Million.

