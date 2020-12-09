In the latest trading session, 2,395,562 Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:GBT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.41. With the company’s most recent per share price at $40.92 changing hands around -$0.43 or -0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.53 Billion. GBT’s current price is a discount, trading about -113.93% off its 52-week high of $87.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $36.49, which suggests the current value is an impressive 10.83% up since then. When we look at Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.52 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.37 Million.

Analysts give the Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended GBT as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.91.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) trade information

Although GBT has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -1.04%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $49.09- on Wednesday, Dec 02 added 16.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.49%, with the 5-day performance at -0.15% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) is 0.07% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.99 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.48 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $86.41, meaning bulls need an upside of 111.17% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GBT’s forecast low is $44 with $152 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +271.46% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 7.53% for it to hit the projected low.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -38.52% over the past 6 months, a -16.35% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will rise +42.8%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 35% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5802.3% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $41.99 Million. 14 analysts are of the opinion that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $49.18 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $2.11 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1891.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -33.2%. The 2020 estimates are for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. earnings to decrease by -34.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 37% per year.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.77% of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 106.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 108.21%. There are 352 institutions holding the Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 10.78% of the shares, roughly 6.66 Million GBT shares worth $367.24 Million.

Perceptive Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.39% or 5.8 Million shares worth $319.87 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 1732120 shares estimated at $95.51 Million under it, the former controlled 2.8% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.32% of the shares, roughly 1.43 Million shares worth around $79Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored