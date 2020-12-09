In the latest trading session, 1,320,326 Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.(NASDAQ:BHAT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.87 changing hands around -$0.02 or -0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $31.77 Million. BHAT’s current price is a discount, trading about -209.2% off its 52-week high of $2.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.631, which suggests the current value is an impressive 27.47% up since then. When we look at Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 735.97 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 601.85 Million.

Analysts give the Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended BHAT as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) trade information

Although BHAT has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -2.68%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $0.92 on Tuesday, Dec 08 added 5.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.57%, with the 5-day performance at -0.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) is 0.09% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.89 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. earnings to increase by 13.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 64.75% of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. shares while 2.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.16%. There are 7 institutions holding the Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 1.34% of the shares, roughly 489.8 Thousand BHAT shares worth $431.66 Thousand.

HRT Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.42% or 153.74 Thousand shares worth $135.49 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

