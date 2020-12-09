In the latest trading session, 1,205,044 Fiverr International Ltd.(NYSE:FVRR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $196.91 changing hands around -$3.59 or -0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.92 Billion. FVRR’s current price is a discount, trading about -7.34% off its 52-week high of $211.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.2, which suggests the current value is an impressive 89.74% up since then. When we look at Fiverr International Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 907.93 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.33 Million.

Analysts give the Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended FVRR as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Fiverr International Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.12.

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) trade information

Although FVRR has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -1.79%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $210.33 on Thursday, Dec 03 added 6.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.38%, with the 5-day performance at 0% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) is 0.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.6 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.2 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $176, meaning bulls need a downside of -10.62% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FVRR’s forecast low is $145 with $210 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +6.65% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -26.36% for it to hit the projected low.

Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Fiverr International Ltd. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +221.8% over the past 6 months, a -146.55% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.5%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Fiverr International Ltd. will rise +250%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 175% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 75.3% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $54Million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Fiverr International Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $56.34 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $29.53 Million and $33.23 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 82.9%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 69.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Fiverr International Ltd. earnings to increase by 5.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 39.32% of Fiverr International Ltd. shares while 59.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.82%. There are 268 institutions holding the Fiverr International Ltd. stock share, with Deer Vii & Co. Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 9.57% of the shares, roughly 3.08 Million FVRR shares worth $428.65 Million.

Franklin Resources, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.17% or 1.02 Million shares worth $141.87 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund and Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund. With 1000000 shares estimated at $138.98 Million under it, the former controlled 3.1% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund held about 1.61% of the shares, roughly 519.62 Thousand shares worth around $48.55 Million.

