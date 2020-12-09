In the latest trading session, 1,324,748 Eros STX Global Corporation(NYSE:ESGC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.59. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.14 changing hands around -$0.07 or -0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $443.02 Million. ESGC’s current price is a discount, trading about -103.74% off its 52-week high of $4.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.38, which suggests the current value is an impressive 35.51% up since then. When we look at Eros STX Global Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.29 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.88 Million.

Analysts give the Eros STX Global Corporation (ESGC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ESGC as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Eros STX Global Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE:ESGC) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 110.28% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ESGC’s forecast low is $4.5 with $4.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +110.28% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 110.28% for it to hit the projected low.

Eros STX Global Corporation (ESGC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Eros STX Global Corporation share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -37.24% over the past 6 months. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Eros STX Global Corporation will drop -250%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 23.5% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -48.9%. The 2020 estimates are for Eros STX Global Corporation earnings to increase by 35%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE:ESGC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.44% of Eros STX Global Corporation shares while 30.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.43%. There are 129 institutions holding the Eros STX Global Corporation stock share, with Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 12.8% of the shares, roughly 7.97 Million ESGC shares worth $17.6 Million.

Jeereddi Investments, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.69% or 7.28 Million shares worth $16.08 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund. With 3310368 shares estimated at $6.36 Million under it, the former controlled 5.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund held about 2.17% of the shares, roughly 1.35 Million shares worth around $4.19 Million.

