In the latest trading session, 2,084,084 Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.(NYSE:ESRT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.25. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.58 changing hands around -$0.17 or -0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.75 Billion. ESRT’s current price is a discount, trading about -49.37% off its 52-week high of $14.31. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.19, which suggests the current value is an impressive 45.82% up since then. When we look at Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.17 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.88 Million.

Analysts give the Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended ESRT as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) trade information

Although ESRT has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -1.74%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $10.37- on Thursday, Dec 03 added 7.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.31%, with the 5-day performance at 0.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) is 0.75% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.04 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.43, meaning bulls need an upside of 8.87% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ESRT’s forecast low is $6.5 with $14 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +46.14% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -32.15% for it to hit the projected low.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $139.91 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 01, 2020 will be $152.52 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $192.87 Million and $194.93 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -27.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -21.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0.4%. The 2020 estimates are for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. earnings to decrease by -29.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.8% per year.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.07% of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. shares while 102.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.9%. There are 274 institutions holding the Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 12.61% of the shares, roughly 21.55 Million ESRT shares worth $131.9 Million.

Southeastern Asset Management Inc/tn/ holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.93% or 15.26 Million shares worth $93.38 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. With 12991530 shares estimated at $79.51 Million under it, the former controlled 7.6% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held about 4% of the shares, roughly 6.84 Million shares worth around $45.14 Million.

