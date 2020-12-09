In the latest trading session, 2,359,367 Dynatrace, Inc.(NYSE:DT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $39.55 changing hands around -$1.21 or -0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.15 Billion. DT’s current price is a discount, trading about -23.51% off its 52-week high of $48.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.1, which suggests the current value is an impressive 56.76% up since then. When we look at Dynatrace, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.77 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.49 Million.

Analysts give the Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended DT as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Dynatrace, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.13.

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) trade information

Although DT has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -2.97%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $41.11- on Tuesday, Dec 08 added 3.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.56%, with the 5-day performance at 0.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) is 0.11% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.78 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.93 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $49.78, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.87% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DT’s forecast low is $39 with $59 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +49.18% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -1.39% for it to hit the projected low.

Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Dynatrace, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +7.55% over the past 6 months. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Dynatrace, Inc. will rise +30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 9.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 23.3% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Dynatrace, Inc. earnings to decrease by -289.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 35.6% per year.

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.15% of Dynatrace, Inc. shares while 95.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.27%. There are 452 institutions holding the Dynatrace, Inc. stock share, with Thoma Bravo, LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 33.7% of the shares, roughly 95.08 Million DT shares worth $3.9 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.76% or 16.26 Million shares worth $667.04 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 5138604 shares estimated at $210.79 Million under it, the former controlled 1.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.51% of the shares, roughly 4.26 Million shares worth around $174.8 Million.

