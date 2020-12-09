In the latest trading session, 1,207,943 CureVac N.V.(NASDAQ:CVAC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $130.05 changing hands around $15.72 or 0.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $23.15 Billion. CVAC’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.41% off its 52-week high of $131.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $36.15, which suggests the current value is an impressive 72.2% up since then. When we look at CureVac N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 840.03 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 548Million.
Analysts give the CureVac N.V. (CVAC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended CVAC as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. CureVac N.V.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.62.
CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) trade information
CureVac N.V. (CVAC) estimates and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for CureVac N.V. earnings to decrease by -40.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.
CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 58.63% of CureVac N.V. shares while 21.1% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 50.99%. There are 59 institutions holding the CureVac N.V. stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 2.21% of the shares, roughly 3.9 Million CVAC shares worth $181.38 Million.
Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.68% or 1.2 Million shares worth $55.97 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard International Growth Fund. With 610792 shares estimated at $28.43 Million under it, the former controlled 0.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Growth Fund held about 0.13% of the shares, roughly 228.96 Thousand shares worth around $12.61 Million.
