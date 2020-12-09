In the latest trading session, 1,044,374 Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd.(NASDAQ:METX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.4 changing hands around -$0.53 or -0.18% at last look, the market valuation stands at $107.29 Million. METX’s current price is a discount, trading about -927.5% off its 52-week high of $24.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.17, which suggests the current value is an impressive 9.58% up since then. When we look at Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 109Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 64.51 Million.

Analysts give the Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended METX as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) trade information

Although METX has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -18.09%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $3.92-3 on Thursday, Dec 03 added 38.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.77%, with the 5-day performance at -0.15% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) is -0.09% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 29.84 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.46 days.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. earnings to decrease by -221.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 70.56% of Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. shares while 7.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.85%. There are 14 institutions holding the Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. stock share, with Amundi Pioneer Asset Management the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.49% of the shares, roughly 260Thousand METX shares worth $1.51 Million.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.09% or 47.14 Thousand shares worth $272.93 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 47139 shares estimated at $135.29 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 12.08 Thousand shares worth around $69.91 Thousand.

