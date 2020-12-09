In the latest trading session, 1,297,502 BRP Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:BRP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $29.89 changing hands around -$2.12 or -0.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.5 Billion. BRP’s current price is a discount, trading about -12.28% off its 52-week high of $33.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.35, which suggests the current value is an impressive 72.06% up since then. When we look at BRP Group, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 282.86 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 260.12 Million.

Analysts give the BRP Group, Inc. (BRP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended BRP as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. BRP Group, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.06.

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) trade information

Although BRP has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -6.62%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $32.05- on Tuesday, Dec 08 added 7.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.85%, with the 5-day performance at 0% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) is 0% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 612.69 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.36 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.2, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.07% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BRP’s forecast low is $29 with $36 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +20.44% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -2.98% for it to hit the projected low.

BRP Group, Inc. (BRP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BRP Group, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +112.13% over the past 6 months, a 70.37% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -13.1%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BRP Group, Inc. will rise +112.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 73.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 71.3% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $65.47 Million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that BRP Group, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $116.08 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $36.56 Million and $54.16 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 79.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 114.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for BRP Group, Inc. earnings to increase by 193.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 49.7% per year.

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.58% of BRP Group, Inc. shares while 93.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 105.6%. There are 142 institutions holding the BRP Group, Inc. stock share, with BAMCO Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 9.19% of the shares, roughly 3.13 Million BRP shares worth $77.84 Million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.98% or 3.05 Million shares worth $76.01 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Baron Small Cap Fund and TIAA-CREF Funds-Mid-Cap Value Fund. With 2625000 shares estimated at $65.39 Million under it, the former controlled 7.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, TIAA-CREF Funds-Mid-Cap Value Fund held about 3.66% of the shares, roughly 1.25 Million shares worth around $21.73 Million.

