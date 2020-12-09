In the latest trading session, 2,072,083 Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V.(NYSE:VLRS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.65. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.35 changing hands around $0.35 or 0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.24 Billion. VLRS’s current price is a discount, trading about -9.15% off its 52-week high of $13.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.94, which suggests the current value is an impressive 76.19% up since then. When we look at Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 537.16 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 381.33 Million.

Analysts give the Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended VLRS as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.37.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) trade information

Instantly VLRS is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 2.92%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $13.48- on Wednesday, Dec 09 added 7.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.2%, with the 5-day performance at 0.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) is 0.31% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 532.8 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.4 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $230.41, meaning bulls need an upside of 1765.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VLRS’s forecast low is $125.36 with $300.91 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +2336.52% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 915.06% for it to hit the projected low.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +100.67% over the past 6 months, a -226.09% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -20.3%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. will drop -156.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 12.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -44.5% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $325.94 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $343.64 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $505.67 Million and $7.83 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -35.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -95.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 34.2%. The 2020 estimates are for Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. earnings to increase by 379.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -4.5% per year.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. shares while 51.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 51.13%. There are 58 institutions holding the Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. stock share, with Teewinot Capital Advisers, L.L.C. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 8.6% of the shares, roughly 5.83 Million VLRS shares worth $42.03 Million.

Harris Associates L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.04% or 4.77 Million shares worth $34.41 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Oakmark International Small Cap Fund and Alps Series Tr-Seven Canyons World Innovators Fd. With 3098800 shares estimated at $22.34 Million under it, the former controlled 4.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Alps Series Tr-Seven Canyons World Innovators Fd held about 0.69% of the shares, roughly 470Thousand shares worth around $3.39 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored