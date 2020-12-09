In the latest trading session, 2,167,848 Conn’s, Inc.(NASDAQ:CONN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.61. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.62 changing hands around -$2.42 or -0.17% at last look, the market valuation stands at $338.54 Million. CONN’s current price is a discount, trading about -29.52% off its 52-week high of $15.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.83, which suggests the current value is an impressive 75.65% up since then. When we look at Conn’s, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 407.97 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 372.37 Million.

Analysts give the Conn’s, Inc. (CONN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended CONN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Conn’s, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.24.

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 9.04% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CONN’s forecast low is $11 with $15 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +29.09% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -5.34% for it to hit the projected low.

Conn’s, Inc. (CONN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Conn’s, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +29.98% over the past 6 months, a -138.54% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 28.8%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Conn’s, Inc. will drop -60.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -8.5% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 2.8%. The 2020 estimates are for Conn’s, Inc. earnings to decrease by -20.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 23% per year.

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 32.12% of Conn’s, Inc. shares while 55.2% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.32%. There are 183 institutions holding the Conn’s, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 10.56% of the shares, roughly 3.08 Million CONN shares worth $32.55 Million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.39% or 2.15 Million shares worth $22.78 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. With 1177665 shares estimated at $11.03 Million under it, the former controlled 4.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series held about 2.52% of the shares, roughly 734.32 Thousand shares worth around $7.31 Million.

