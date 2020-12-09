In the latest trading session, 4,133,393 Chevron Corporation(NYSE:CVX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.33. With the company’s most recent per share price at $89.97 changing hands around -$1.57 or -0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $174.52 Billion. CVX’s current price is a discount, trading about -36.4% off its 52-week high of $122.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $51.6, which suggests the current value is an impressive 42.65% up since then. When we look at Chevron Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.11 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.63 Million.

Analysts give the Chevron Corporation (CVX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended CVX as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Chevron Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.07.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) trade information

Although CVX has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -1.72%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $93.45- on Friday, Dec 04 added 3.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.25%, with the 5-day performance at 0% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) is 0.13% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.81 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.27 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $99.29, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.36% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CVX’s forecast low is $83 with $116 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +28.93% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -7.75% for it to hit the projected low.

Chevron Corporation (CVX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Chevron Corporation share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -6.19% over the past 6 months, a -100.48% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -27.6%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Chevron Corporation will drop -95.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -62% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -32.5% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $28.15 Billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Chevron Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $31.16 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $36.35 Billion and $31.5 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -22.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -1.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -31.4%. The 2020 estimates are for Chevron Corporation earnings to decrease by -80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -2.92% per year.

CVX Dividends

Chevron Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around January 29 – February 02, 2021. The 5.69% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 5.16. It is important to note, however, that the 5.69% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 4.31% per year.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.04% of Chevron Corporation shares while 62.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.99%. There are 2847 institutions holding the Chevron Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 8.5% of the shares, roughly 158.63 Million CVX shares worth $11.42 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.98% or 130.34 Million shares worth $9.38 Billion as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 52440456 shares estimated at $3.78 Billion under it, the former controlled 2.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.05% of the shares, roughly 38.31 Million shares worth around $2.76 Billion.

