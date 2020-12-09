In the latest trading session, 1,333,281 Capital One Financial Corporation(NYSE:COF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.7. With the company’s most recent per share price at $94.4 changing hands around $1.76 or 0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $43.24 Billion. COF’s current price is a discount, trading about -13.97% off its 52-week high of $107.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $38, which suggests the current value is an impressive 59.75% up since then. When we look at Capital One Financial Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.86 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.06 Million.

Analysts give the Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended COF as a Hold, 17 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Capital One Financial Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.47.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) trade information

Instantly COF is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 1.91%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $95.18- on Wednesday, Dec 09 added 0.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.08%, with the 5-day performance at 0.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) is 0.09% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.84 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.91 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $101.44, meaning bulls need an upside of 7.46% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, COF’s forecast low is $78.75 with $145 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +53.6% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -16.58% for it to hit the projected low.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Capital One Financial Corporation share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +29.03% over the past 6 months, a -79.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -4.6%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Capital One Financial Corporation will rise +9.8%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 183.9% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.6% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.99 Billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Capital One Financial Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $6.97 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $7.43 Billion and $7.25 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -5.8%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -3.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.8%. The 2020 estimates are for Capital One Financial Corporation earnings to decrease by -6.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8% per year.

COF Dividends

Capital One Financial Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around January 19 – January 25, 2021. The 0.43% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.4. It is important to note, however, that the 0.43% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.94% per year.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.89% of Capital One Financial Corporation shares while 92.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.16%. There are 1143 institutions holding the Capital One Financial Corporation stock share, with Dodge & Cox Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 11.04% of the shares, roughly 50.5 Million COF shares worth $3.63 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.54% or 34.48 Million shares worth $2.48 Billion as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 30304113 shares estimated at $2.18 Billion under it, the former controlled 6.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.8% of the shares, roughly 12.83 Million shares worth around $921.73 Million.

