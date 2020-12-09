In the latest trading session, 9,378,323 BP p.l.c.(NYSE:BP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.85. With the company’s most recent per share price at $21.88 changing hands around $0.09 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $74.43 Billion. BP’s current price is a discount, trading about -83.18% off its 52-week high of $40.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.74, which suggests the current value is an impressive 32.63% up since then. When we look at BP p.l.c.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 17.81 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.11 Million.

Analysts give the BP p.l.c. (BP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended BP as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. BP p.l.c.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.1.

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) trade information

Instantly BP is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 0.39%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $22.44- on Friday, Dec 04 added 2.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.42%, with the 5-day performance at 0.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) is 0.21% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.08 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.47 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.68, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.94% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BP’s forecast low is $15.52 with $39 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +78.24% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -29.07% for it to hit the projected low.

BP p.l.c. (BP) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $49.1 Billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that BP p.l.c.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $53.43 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $71.11 Billion and $59.65 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -31%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -10.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -0.7%. The 2020 estimates are for BP p.l.c. earnings to decrease by -57.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -3% per year.

BP Dividends

The 5.78% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.26. It is important to note, however, that the 5.78% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 7.15% per year.

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of BP p.l.c. shares while 8.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.26%. There are 974 institutions holding the BP p.l.c. stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.85% of the shares, roughly 28.77 Million BP shares worth $502.33 Million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.41% or 13.73 Million shares worth $239.8 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Energy Fund. With 9000000 shares estimated at $157.14 Million under it, the former controlled 0.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Energy Fund held about 0.22% of the shares, roughly 7.27 Million shares worth around $160.14 Million.

