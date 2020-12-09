In the latest trading session, 1,656,490 Athersys, Inc.(NASDAQ:ATHX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.55. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.87 changing hands around $0.12 or 0.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $369.7 Million. ATHX’s current price is a discount, trading about -134.23% off its 52-week high of $4.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.13, which suggests the current value is an impressive 39.57% up since then. When we look at Athersys, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.71 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.82 Million.

Analysts give the Athersys, Inc. (ATHX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ATHX as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Athersys, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 234.22% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ATHX’s forecast low is $5 with $8 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +327.81% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 167.38% for it to hit the projected low.

Athersys, Inc. (ATHX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Athersys, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -33.21% over the past 6 months, a 48.28% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Athersys, Inc. will drop -83.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -96.3% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $70Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Athersys, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $60Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $287Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -75.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -0.5%. The 2020 estimates are for Athersys, Inc. earnings to decrease by -65.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.59% of Athersys, Inc. shares while 29.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 32.2%. There are 181 institutions holding the Athersys, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 6.67% of the shares, roughly 13.18 Million ATHX shares worth $25.7 Million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.09% or 12.04 Million shares worth $23.48 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 8718962 shares estimated at $15.26 Million under it, the former controlled 4.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.47% of the shares, roughly 4.89 Million shares worth around $9.53 Million.

