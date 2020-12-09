In the latest trading session, 1,009,465 Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:ATRA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.7. With the company’s most recent per share price at $25.82 changing hands around -$0.41 or -0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.01 Billion. ATRA’s current price is a discount, trading about -9.22% off its 52-week high of $28.2. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.52, which suggests the current value is an impressive 82.49% up since then. When we look at Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 749.12 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 852.03 Million.

Analysts give the Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended ATRA as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.98.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) trade information

Although ATRA has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -1.56%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $28.20- on Monday, Dec 07 added 8.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.57%, with the 5-day performance at 0.1% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) is 0.92% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.73 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.02 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.89, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.64% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ATRA’s forecast low is $9 with $78 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +202.09% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -65.14% for it to hit the projected low.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -0.2%. The 2020 estimates are for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. earnings to decrease by -7.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.15% of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. shares while 108.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 109.64%. There are 211 institutions holding the Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. stock share, with Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 12.77% of the shares, roughly 9.92 Million ATRA shares worth $128.59 Million.

Redmile Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.93% or 6.94 Million shares worth $89.93 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2214546 shares estimated at $28.7 Million under it, the former controlled 2.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.36% of the shares, roughly 1.83 Million shares worth around $23.74 Million.

