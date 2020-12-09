In the latest trading session, 1,989,161 Astrotech Corporation(NASDAQ:ASTC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.76. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.08 changing hands around $0.23 or 0.12% at last look, the market valuation stands at $38.06 Million. ASTC’s current price is a discount, trading about -272.6% off its 52-week high of $7.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.98, which suggests the current value is an impressive 52.88% up since then. When we look at Astrotech Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 530.06 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.65 Million.

Analysts give the Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ASTC as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Astrotech Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) trade information

Instantly ASTC is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 12.43%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.02 on Wednesday, Dec 09 added 1.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.11%, with the 5-day performance at 0.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) is 0.26% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 105.33 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 28.86 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25, meaning bulls need an upside of 1101.92% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ASTC’s forecast low is $25 with $25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +1101.92% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1101.92% for it to hit the projected low.

Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 12.9%. The 2020 estimates are for Astrotech Corporation earnings to increase by 14.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.37% of Astrotech Corporation shares while 13.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.53%. There are 16 institutions holding the Astrotech Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 1.59% of the shares, roughly 294.83 Thousand ASTC shares worth $501.21 Thousand.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.03% or 191.66 Thousand shares worth $325.83 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 216264 shares estimated at $367.65 Thousand under it, the former controlled 1.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.32% of the shares, roughly 58.92 Thousand shares worth around $100.17 Thousand.

